Get Ready for Payday 3: Second Beta Test Underway Now

The highly anticipated co-op heist game, Payday 3, is set to release later this month. However, if you’re eager to get a taste of the action beforehand, there’s good news. The second beta test is currently underway and will run until September 11th. This beta test is focused on stress-testing the game’s servers in preparation for the official launch.

To participate in the beta, simply head to the Payday 3 Steam page and request access to the technical test. The beta is open to everyone, so you should have no trouble gaining access. The developers, Starbreeze Studios, are urging players to log on during specific hours to fully examine the capabilities of the servers.

Having had the opportunity to play Payday 3 at Gamescom last month, it was found that the game stays true to its roots. The heists commence with a stealth phase, where players can freely explore the area without their masks on. Then, it’s time to put on the masks and get down to business. Payday 3 introduces a greater variety of heists, such as deciphering shipping crates to locate valuable goods and engaging in intense battles with the police.

While Payday 3 may not have the same level of hype as other blockbuster releases, it offers an enjoyable and light-hearted co-op experience. The game is perfect for those who want to have some fun with friends while pulling off elaborate heists. Mark your calendars for September 21st, when Payday 3 will finally hit the shelves.

