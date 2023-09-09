Saintis Ditangkap Menggunakan AI Chatbot untuk Draf Kertas Penyelidikan

A recent controversy arose when it was discovered that a research paper published in the journal Physica Scripta had copied a query from the ChatGPT chatbot, indicating the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the article’s drafting process. The authors have admitted to utilizing the chatbot, which has raised concerns about the role of AI in academia and the breach of ethical policies.

Kim Eggleton, head of peer review and research integrity at IOP Publishing, expressed disappointment in the authors’ failure to disclose their use of the chatbot. The paper has since been retracted. This incident highlights the increasing influence of generative AI in academic research.

Guillaume Cabanac, a computer scientist and integrity investigator known for his efforts to uncover the use of AI in research papers, has been on a mission since 2015. What began as a curiosity has now become a serious concern as AI technology has advanced, making it increasingly difficult to detect AI-generated manuscripts. Cabanac has uncovered numerous instances of papers that fail to disclose their reliance on AI.

The issue is twofold. Firstly, some authors do not leave behind obvious clues that they have used AI in their articles, making detection challenging. However, some mistakes are still made, such as nonsensical equations or irrelevant citations. Cabanac recently exposed another paper in Resources Policy that contained such giveaways.

Secondly, AI models may produce inaccurate or false claims due to their limitations. They may struggle with complex mathematical equations and technical language typical of scientific papers. Furthermore, they can “hallucinate,” generating information that does not exist.

The fact that AI-generated papers are slipping through the peer review process is concerning. Some speculate that reviewers, overwhelmed by the sheer volume of papers, may not have the time to thoroughly identify AI-generated content. The pressure to publish quickly, often referred to as the “publish or perish” mindset, may contribute to this issue.

Addressing this problem will require more stringent evaluation processes and increased awareness among researchers and publishers. While AI has great potential in academia, appropriate guidelines and transparency are crucial to maintain the integrity of scientific research.

