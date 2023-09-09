Kehidupan bandar

Oppo A2 Pro 5G: Tarikh Keluaran, Spesifikasi dan Reka Bentuk

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 9, 2023
Oppo A2 Pro 5G: Tarikh Keluaran, Spesifikasi dan Reka Bentuk

The Oppo A2 Pro 5G (PJG110) is an upcoming smartphone that has recently been revealed through a TENAA listing. It is expected to be released on September 15. Now, the phone has been spotted on China Telecom’s website, further confirming its existence and revealing a new release date of September 22. This official listing provides us with more detailed images and specs for the upcoming handset.

The design of the Oppo A2 Pro 5G features a sleek and modern look, with curved edges on both sides that blend into the middle frame. It has a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels. The display also includes 2160Hz PWM dimming control, which helps to ensure comfort and reduce eye strain.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, which is a rebranded version of the popular Dimensity 1080. It offers a range of memory and storage options, including 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and even 12GB + 512GB variants.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Oppo A2 Pro 5G features a 64MP main camera and a 2MP supplementary sensor on the back. For selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing camera. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and does not appear to have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to the official listing, the Oppo A2 Pro 5G will be available in black, brown, and purple color options. It has a list price of CNY 2,099, which is approximately $290 or EUR 270, making it a fairly affordable option.

Overall, the Oppo A2 Pro 5G is shaping up to be a promising device with its sleek design, powerful chipset, and impressive camera capabilities. It offers a range of memory and storage options to suit different user needs. With its affordable price tag, it could be a compelling choice for those in the market for a 5G smartphone.

Sumber (dalam bahasa Cina) | Melalui

By Vicky Stavropoulou

