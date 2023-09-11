Kepentingan Menubuhkan Program Privasi Data di Timur Tengah

A recent survey conducted by Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East Region reveals that only 21% of organizations in the region have successfully implemented a data privacy program. This highlights the challenges faced by organizations as they transition from the design to implementation stage of their data privacy initiatives.

The survey report emphasizes the importance of addressing regulatory requirements and potential legal risks associated with non-compliance. In addition, it calls for organizations in the Middle East to enhance their privacy practices, comply with regulations, and protect sensitive customer information.

The findings indicate that there has been an increase in privacy program implementations across GCC countries, with regulatory requirements being the primary driver. Organizations also recognize the need to maintain consumer trust and fulfill contractual obligations as important factors for implementing data privacy programs.

However, the report highlights a lack of coherence in data privacy implementation initiatives, with responsibilities for the program dispersed throughout organizations. Only 27% of organizations have dedicated data privacy departments, while 40% assign data privacy as the primary responsibility of the information security department.

To address these issues, the report urges organizational leadership to establish clear privacy-oriented roles, responsibilities, and governance structures. It also emphasizes the need to allocate budget for data privacy programs.

Furthermore, the survey participants identified data visibility as the main hurdle in maintaining effective privacy programs. Enhancing the Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) requirements of privacy programs is seen as a significant area of investment, as regulatory bodies are expected to conduct routine audits and inspections.

Despite recognizing the critical role of cloud computing in digital transformation, concerns over cloud security remain. Specifically, 67% of respondents expressed concerns about cloud service providers’ ability to maintain clear visibility over personal data.

The survey report emphasizes the importance of organizations conducting a comprehensive data discovery exercise to identify and map out the collection, storage, processing, and transfer of personal data within their environment. It calls for a strategic and proactive approach to data privacy that considers legal and regulatory requirements, privacy risk management, employee training and awareness, and data breach management.

Overall, the report provides valuable insights for organizations in the Middle East to enhance their data privacy practices and protect sensitive information.

Sumber:

– Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East Region survey report

– Protiviti website (www.protiviti.com)