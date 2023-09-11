Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Kebangkitan Perbankan Digital dan Petua Menjana Wang

ByGabriel Botha

September 11, 2023
Kebangkitan Perbankan Digital dan Petua Menjana Wang

In a world dominated by technology, it’s no surprise that even banking preferences have shifted. According to a Forbes article, the majority of Americans, nearly 80% of adults, have stated a preference for banking through mobile apps or websites rather than in person. This statistic reflects the growing popularity and convenience of digital banking.

The article also reveals that the average account balance for Americans is approximately $5,300, which includes various types of accounts such as checking, savings, money market, call deposit accounts, and prepaid debit cards. While only 6% of people in the country do not have a bank account at all, digital banking seems to be the preferred choice for the majority.

For those who are interested in making money from their existing funds, the article suggests exploring certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts function similarly to savings accounts but offer higher interest rates the longer the money remains untouched. While there is a waiting period before making withdrawals, CD rates are currently on the rise, making them a potentially rewarding investment.

It is advisable to contact your local bank or credit union to inquire about their CD offers and find the best fit for your financial goals. By taking advantage of these money-making opportunities, individuals can maximize their savings and earn additional income.

Source: Forbes (no URL provided)

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Jepun Akan Membangunkan Enjin Roket Berbahan Api Metana untuk Pelancaran 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Jualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station dengan hanya $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Menyucikan: Melepaskan Lebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kuki: Perkara yang Anda Perlu Tahu

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Memberi Amaran tentang Pendekatan Dekat Asteroid 2023 SN1

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peranan DNA Mitokondria dalam Pembiakan Manusia

September 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peluang Melihat Gerhana Matahari Annular yang Menarik di Taman Negeri Texas

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen