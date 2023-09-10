Kehidupan bandar

ByRobert Andrew

September 10, 2023
OnePlus Nord 2T Menerima Kemas Kini OxygenOS Terkini dengan Tampung Keselamatan September

The OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has recently received the latest OxygenOS C.29 update, which comes with the September 2023 Android security patch. This update aims to enhance the overall system security of the device. The announcement of this update was made on the OnePlus community page, and it is currently rolling out in the Indian region.

The OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone boasts a 6.43-inch wide AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300, paired with Mali G77 MC9. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear side, including a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front side, it sports a 32 MP camera. The device is backed by a 4500 mAh battery, which supports 80 W wired charging. It was launched in Gray Shadow and Jade Frog colors.

This update brings improved security measures to the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone, ensuring a safer user experience. It is recommended for users to update their device to the latest OxygenOS version to benefit from the enhanced security features.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord 2T continues to receive updates to provide a seamless and secure user experience. With its impressive display, powerful processor, and versatile camera setup, it remains a desirable choice for smartphone users.

