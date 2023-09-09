Keperluan untuk Ketelusan Cukai yang Dipertingkatkan dalam Hartanah Asing

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has called for greater tax transparency in foreign-owned real estate investments, amidst concerns over the use of such investments to hide undeclared assets. The recent report titled ‘Enhancing International Tax Transparency on Real Estate’ suggests the implementation of automatic exchange of information among countries and the establishment of digitalised ownership registers accessible to designated government agencies in real-time.

According to the report, there has been a significant increase in foreign-owned real estate assets over the last decade, with many individuals and entities transferring funds from financial assets to foreign real assets as a means to avoid tax compliance. The OECD highlights the limited visibility of tax administrations over cross-border ownership and income from real estate, leading to the need for enhanced tax transparency in this area.

In the short-term, the report recommends the exchange of readily available information on the basis of existing international legal and operational frameworks for information exchange. In the long-term, the OECD proposes two models for structural improvements in tax transparency. The first model suggests a traditional exchange of information approach, while the second model focuses on a direct access-based approach through digitalised ownership registers accessible to government agencies in real-time.

As part of the G20 Presidency, India invited the OECD to examine tax transparency in foreign-owned real estate. The report also suggests the development of a multilateral competent authority agreement based on the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters for countries interested in participating. The report emphasizes the need for a common set of minimum information in domestic registers, an interconnection of registers through a single query portal, and a clear approach to access, purpose, and confidentiality requirements for government agencies.

The OECD reaffirms its commitment to supporting the enhancement of tax transparency in real estate, particularly under the leadership of the G20 Presidencies of India and Brazil.

In conclusion, the OECD’s report highlights the growing concern of tax compliance risks associated with foreign-owned real estate and the importance of enhancing tax transparency in this sector. By implementing automatic exchange of information and digitalised ownership registers, governments can address the challenges posed by non-compliant taxpayers and improve tax compliance in the real estate industry.

