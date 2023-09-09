Kehidupan bandar

Tiada Telefon (2) Menerima Kemas Kini Baharu dengan Ciri-ciri Menarik

ByMampho Brescia

September 9, 2023
London-based tech company Nothing has released an update for its flagship device, the Nothing Phone (2). The update brings several new features and improvements to enhance the user experience. One notable addition is the integration of Zomato’s Glyph progress, allowing users to track their food delivery progress without needing to open the app repeatedly.

To enable the Glyph progress integration, users can navigate to Settings, then select Glyph interface and Glyph progress. This feature provides a convenient way for Nothing Phone (2) owners to stay updated on their Zomato deliveries.

Aside from the Glyph progress integration, the update also includes a new compass widget and improved compatibility for OTG (On-The-Go) devices. Additionally, a new UI has been introduced to indicate when the device is in pocket mode.

The update also brings various improvements and bug fixes. Screen recorder capture resolution has been increased, ensuring better-quality recordings. The animation speed of the keyboard popping up after opening the app drawer has been adjusted for a smoother transition. Furthermore, haptic feedback has been improved, enhancing the tactile experience of using the device.

Nothing Phone (2) users can now enjoy these exciting new features and improvements with the latest software update. The company continues to prioritize the enhancement of user experience, ensuring that their flagship device remains at the forefront of innovation in the smartphone market.

Sumber:
– Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) Twitter Account

