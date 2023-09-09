Khabar angin Nintendo Switch 2: Demonstrasi Persendirian Mencadangkan Naik Taraf Sedang Dalam Perjalanan

According to recent reports, Nintendo has given private demonstrations of the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 to developers at the Gamescom event in Germany. Although no concrete details about the hardware or compatibility with current Switch games have been revealed, rumors suggest that the new console may feature advanced graphics options such as ray tracing and Nvidia’s image-enhancing Deep Learning Super Sampling tech.

The rumored Switch 2 was showcased with enhanced gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a Matrix-themed demo of the Unreal Engine 5, originally designed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. With Nintendo having sold over 129 million Switch devices since its launch in 2017, a refresh seems inevitable. Previous rumors hinted at a possible 2024 release for the Switch 2, and the fact that developers were given a glimpse of the tech suggests that it is in the advanced stages of development.

In other gadget news, Google recently provided a sneak peek at its upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones. The design of the Pixel 8 features a curvier look compared to its predecessors, with two color options called Rose and Porcelain. However, there are no details available yet regarding the internal specifications of these devices.

Additionally, language learning service Duolingo has announced that it will be adding music lessons to its platform. The specifics of how these lessons will work are currently unknown, but Duolingo promises to provide hundreds of bite-size lessons based on recognizable songs. This expansion follows the introduction of math lessons and brain teasers to the platform in August.

Lastly, popular gaming platform Roblox is targeting an older demographic by launching an age-limited experience and introducing video chat to its platform. As Roblox aims to appeal to a more mature audience, it will need to address issues like bullying and exploitation that plague other social platforms.

These are just a few of the latest developments in the tech and gaming world, offering a glimpse into what consumers can expect in the near future.

Sumber:

– Nintendo Switch 2 private demos: Eurogamer and VGC

– Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Google

– Duolingo music lessons: Duolingo

– Roblox for adults: Roblox