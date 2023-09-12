Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Apple Mengesahkan Kebanyakan Apl iPhone dan iPad Akan Berjalan pada Vision Pro

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Apple Mengesahkan Kebanyakan Apl iPhone dan iPad Akan Berjalan pada Vision Pro

Apple has confirmed that the majority of iPhone and iPad apps will be compatible with Vision Pro, its upcoming mixed reality headset. In a note to developers, Apple stated that “nearly all” apps developed for iPad and iPhone will be available on Vision Pro. The headset will feature an App Store that serves apps specifically developed for visionOS, as well as compatible iPad and iPhone apps that can be run on the headset.

Developers have two options when it comes to their apps on Vision Pro. By default, iPad and iPhone apps will be automatically published on the App Store for Vision Pro. Alternatively, developers can build a native visionOS version of their app and use Apple’s Universal Purchase cross-buy system to offer it for free to customers who have already purchased the app on iPhone or iPad. Developers also have the choice to opt their app out of appearing on Vision Pro entirely.

While most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are included in visionOS, some capabilities specific to certain frameworks will not be available on Vision Pro. These include raw accelerometer or gyroscope access, custom peripheral drivers, raw GPS, NFC, SMS, HealthKit, RoomPlan, AppClip, and MLCompute. As for the cameras on Vision Pro, they cannot be accessed by third-party apps. Instead, attempting to access the cameras will result in a virtual webcam view of the user or a black feed with a “no camera” icon.

Some iPhone and iPad features will be automatically adapted for visionOS. Apps using TouchID or FaceID will be forwarded through Vision Pro’s eye-tracking based OpticID system. Additionally, Apple’s Core Location API will allow for location approximation via Wi-Fi or obtaining location information from a nearby iPhone.

Apple claims that “hundreds of thousands” of iPhone and iPad apps will run smoothly on Vision Pro when it launches. Developers can already use the visionOS simulator to ensure compatibility of their apps with the upcoming mixed reality headset.

Sources: Apple.

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Jepun Akan Membangunkan Enjin Roket Berbahan Api Metana untuk Pelancaran 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Jualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station dengan hanya $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Menyucikan: Melepaskan Lebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kuki: Perkara yang Anda Perlu Tahu

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Memberi Amaran tentang Pendekatan Dekat Asteroid 2023 SN1

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peranan DNA Mitokondria dalam Pembiakan Manusia

September 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peluang Melihat Gerhana Matahari Annular yang Menarik di Taman Negeri Texas

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen