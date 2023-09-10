NBA 2K24 Mengeluarkan Patch Pertama untuk Menangani Pepijat dan Meningkatkan Pengalaman Pengguna

NBA 2K24, the highly anticipated basketball video game, has been released this week, coinciding with the start of the NBA season. While players are excited to dive into the game’s features, such as Mamba Moments, MyCareer, and MyTeam, there are inevitably a few bugs and issues that need to be addressed for a seamless gaming experience. The developers of NBA 2K24 have wasted no time in releasing the first patch to improve the user experience.

According to the NBA 2K Discord channel, the patch is available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. One of the notable changes in the patch is that players in the ‘City’ mode now receive more attribute boosts, thanks to the 1.2 Patch. Additionally, the developers have worked on stability and server issues, aiming to fix glitches that players have encountered.

On the release day, there were reports from gamers about the NBA 2K24 servers being down, causing frustration among the player community. However, it was later revealed that the server connectivity issue was regional and the developers have been working to resolve it.

Furthermore, players have encountered error codes in the game, such as the EFEAB30C and 4b538e50 error codes. The EFEAB30C code indicates a connectivity problem and players need to ensure their devices are connected to the internet. The 4b538e50 error code, on the other hand, can be resolved by closing the game and checking the download status. This error usually occurs when game content hasn’t finished downloading.

With the release of the 1.2 patch, players hope for a smoother gaming experience in ‘The City’ mode. The developers are actively addressing the reported issues and working towards delivering a more polished and enjoyable NBA 2K24 experience.

Source: NBA 2K Discord

Definisi:

– NBA 2K24: The latest installment of the NBA 2K video game series, released in conjunction with the NBA season.

– Patch: An update or fix to a software program, including video games, aimed at enhancing user experience, addressing bugs, or improving performance.

– User Experience: Refers to the overall experience of a user interacting with a product or service, in this case, NBA 2K24.

– Servers: In the context of online gaming, servers are computers that host and manage online multiplayer games, connecting players from around the world.

– Error Codes: Numeric or alphanumeric codes that indicate specific errors or issues within a software program. In NBA 2K24, error codes such as EFEAB30C and 4b538e50 have been reported by players.

– Connectivity: Refers to the ability of a device or software program to connect to the internet or other devices.

– Downloading: The process of transferring data from a remote server to a user’s device.

– Polished: Indicates a product or software that is refined, free of bugs, and offers a high-quality experience.