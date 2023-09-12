Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

NBA 2K24 Menerima Tindak Balas daripada Pemain PC, Menjadi Permainan Kedua Terburuk Dikaji di Steam

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
NBA 2K24 Menerima Tindak Balas daripada Pemain PC, Menjadi Permainan Kedua Terburuk Dikaji di Steam

The recently released NBA 2K24, the latest installment in the long-running basketball series developed by 2K, has faced intense criticism from PC players, resulting in an influx of negative reviews on Steam. As a result, the game now ranks as the second-worst reviewed game on the platform, just behind Overwatch 2, according to Steam 250.

The backlash stems from the fact that the PC version of NBA 2K24 is based on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, rather than the more advanced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. This decision has left the PC edition visually lacking and devoid of significant improvements compared to last year’s release. Additionally, certain features exclusive to the newer console versions are absent in the PC version.

For example, the game’s official website highlights features like ProPLAY, which seamlessly incorporates real NBA footage into the gameplay of NBA 2K24, as well as the personalized career mode called The W. Unfortunately, these features are only accessible to players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, leaving PC players feeling left out.

Reviews on Steam express the disappointment shared by players. Many point out that the gameplay and animations remain largely unchanged from previous iterations. One player states, “The main menu and the textures of the park still look very cheap as always.” Another review highlights the lack of effort put into the PC version, comparing it to the console edition and expressing frustration over missed opportunities to make it on par with the next-gen versions.

Criticism is also directed towards the inclusion of microtransactions in NBA 2K24, a game that players have already paid full-price for. Negative comments on platforms like Reddit mention how the game employs various microtransaction tactics, further exacerbating dissatisfaction among players.

As of now, 2K has not addressed the issues surrounding the PC version or provided any information about potential updates to improve the game.

Definisi:
– Microtransactions: In-game purchases that allow players to buy virtual goods or features using real-world money.
– PlayStation 4 (PS4): A gaming console developed by Sony.
– Xbox One: A gaming console developed by Microsoft.
– PlayStation 5 (PS5): Sony’s newest gaming console, succeeding the PS4.
– Xbox Series X/S: Microsoft’s latest gaming consoles, succeeding the Xbox One.
Sources: Steam 250, Eurogamer

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Jepun Akan Membangunkan Enjin Roket Berbahan Api Metana untuk Pelancaran 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Jualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station dengan hanya $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Menyucikan: Melepaskan Lebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Mozek Baru Permukaan Bulan yang Menakjubkan Didedahkan oleh NASA

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Tetapan Kuki untuk Privasi Dalam Talian

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Teknologi Baharu dan Kepentingan Privasi

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Ahli Astronom Temui Kaedah Baharu untuk Mengukur Kadar Pengembangan Alam Semesta

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen