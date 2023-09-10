Cara Menebus Langganan Pas Liga NBA Anda dengan NBA 2K24

If you purchased the 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K24, you are eligible for a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, the league’s streaming service for games. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem this offer.

First, make sure you have downloaded and installed NBA 2K24. Then, log in with your NBA 2K account or create a new account using your preferred email address. It’s important to complete these steps by December 1, 2023.

Once you have followed these instructions, you will receive the code for NBA League Pass and detailed instructions within three days. However, please note that the codes will not be sent out until October 6 at the earliest.

It’s important to keep in mind that the redemption period for the code expires on December 31, 2023. After this date, you will no longer be able to redeem your NBA League Pass subscription.

NBA League Pass is a service that allows basketball fans to watch out-of-market NBA games. It typically costs $99.99 for a 12-month subscription, so this offer is a great opportunity for NBA 2K24 players to enjoy live and on-demand games.

For more information on NBA 2K24 and its features, be sure to check out Dexerto’s comprehensive coverage on their website.

Sumber:

– Dexerto (www.dexerto.com)

– NBA League Pass (www.nba.com/leaguepass)

– NBA 2K24 (www.nba.2k.com)