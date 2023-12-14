NASA Menguji Peranti Robotik Inovatif di Taman Negara Jasper

NASA scientists have conducted field testing in Jasper National Park, using an innovative robotic device called EELS (Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor). This 4.4-meter long, 200 lb. mechanical snake is designed to explore hard-to-access places that exploration rovers cannot reach. Dr. Morgan Cable of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) explained that EELS aims to provide a deeper understanding of the presence of life in other parts of our solar system.

During the testing, which took place at Athabasca Glacier, EELS successfully maneuvered through challenging terrains. The glacier offered a unique landscape, featuring cracks, crevasses, and conduits called moulins that go deep into the glacier. This provided an excellent opportunity for data collection and scientific research.

Scientists also measured various substances for their earth science colleagues, contributing to upcoming research papers. The testing process allowed the team to gather important information about EELS’ performance in different environments, as well as collect valuable scientific data.

EELS is designed to be expandable, with the ability to add or remove modules as needed. The recent testing proved successful, opening up possibilities for further development and future research. NASA may consider returning to Jasper National Park or even deploying a mini version of EELS on the Moon or Mars.

This field testing in Jasper National Park highlights the cutting-edge technology and potential opportunities for space exploration. NASA’s EELS device shows promise in exploring inaccessible areas and discovering whether life exists beyond Earth. As the testing continues and advancements are made, the scientific community eagerly anticipates new discoveries and breakthroughs in our understanding of the universe.