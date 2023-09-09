Apple Merancang untuk Beralih kepada USB-C untuk Aksesori Selepas Pelancaran iPhone 15

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to update its range of accessories with USB-C ports in response to the transition away from Lightning connectors on the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. This move is expected to happen relatively quickly, similar to the transition from the 30-pin connector to Lightning in 2012.

Gurman suggests that Apple will refresh its AirPods models and Mac accessories by next year to incorporate USB-C. He also mentions the possibility of a new MagSafe Duo with USB-C, as well as an updated MagSafe battery pack. However, it is unclear if these refreshed accessories will be announced at Apple’s upcoming “Wonderlust” event.

A notable development is the new MagSafe Battery Pack in development, which will feature a USB-C port. This next-generation battery pack will allow users to stack and wirelessly charge multiple devices simultaneously, including two iPhones placed on either side of the battery pack.

Gurman speculates that the upcoming AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, expected to be announced soon, will not be marketed as the “third-generation AirPods Pro.” He suggests that a more significant update for the AirPods Pro will be launched next year or in early 2025.

Sumber: Bloomberg, MacRumors

In a related development, Apple has outlined several improvements for its Wallet app and Apple Pay in the upcoming iOS 17 update. These changes, including a major redesign of the Wallet app, will be available for the iPhone XS and newer models.

Additionally, Apple is set to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its forthcoming event. The devices are rumored to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and other exciting features. Camera upgrades are said to be the highlight of the event, with improved functionality across the iPhone 15 series.

Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has shared information on the storage and RAM capacities of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. The devices will offer storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, along with 8GB of RAM.

Lastly, Gurman has provided insights into the “Wonderlust” event, revealing details about the new titanium chassis of the iPhone 15 Pro models. The chassis is expected to be more durable and lighter, with a brushed effect.

Sources: MacRumors, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce

As Apple transitions to USB-C for its accessories, retail staff members are being trained to inform customers about the change. The switch to USB-C means that existing Lightning charging cables will not be compatible with the new iPhone 15 models.

Sumber: MacRumors