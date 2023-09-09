Mortal Kombat Mendedahkan Kulit Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage

NetherRealm Studios recently unveiled a first look at the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin for Mortal Kombat 1. The official trailer has now been released, providing fans with a closer look at this exciting addition to the game. Co-creator Ed Boon expressed his excitement, as the series had originally tried to secure the actor and martial artist’s involvement thirty years ago. It is now a full circle moment for Mortal Kombat.

To play as Jean-Claude Van Damme in the game, players will need to pre-order the premium edition of Mortal Kombat. The highly anticipated release is scheduled for September 19th. A separate trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 also revealed that actress Megan Fox would be lending her voice to the character Nitara, an Outworld vampire.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Mortal Kombat and have been sharing their thoughts on the newly revealed Johnny Cage skin. With all the exciting additions and features, Mortal Kombat promises to deliver an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.

