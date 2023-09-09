Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Perisian Perisik Menyamar Sebagai Aplikasi Telegram Ditemui di Gedung Google Play

ByRobert Andrew

September 9, 2023
Perisian Perisik Menyamar Sebagai Aplikasi Telegram Ditemui di Gedung Google Play

A cybersecurity company has discovered spyware masquerading as modified versions of the popular messaging app, Telegram, on the Google Play Store. These apps were designed to collect sensitive information from compromised Android devices. The malicious applications, collectively downloaded millions of times, have been taken down by Google.

Named Evil Telegram by Kaspersky, the spyware-infected apps were able to capture and transfer user names, IDs, contacts, phone numbers, and chat messages to a server controlled by the threat actors. Some of the apps targeted the Uyghur community, evident by their names. The malicious apps utilized typosquatting techniques in their package names to resemble the legitimate Telegram app.

Despite their deceptive nature, the spyware-infected apps appeared to be legitimate Telegram clones with localized interfaces. It was difficult to distinguish them from the real Telegram app at first glance. The discovery of these spyware apps follows an earlier campaign where a rogue version of Telegram was used to gather chat backups.

It is important for users to be cautious when downloading apps, even from official app marketplaces. It is recommended to verify the developer and read user reviews before installing any application to avoid falling victim to spyware or other malicious software.

Sources: Kaspersky, THN Mobile Security / Spyware

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Introducing the Revolutionary iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

iPhone 15 Pro Max lwn Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Mana Yang Terbaik?

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Apple Menolak Kulit Memihak kepada Tekstil Mampan untuk Sarung iPhone dan Band Jam Tangan

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu terlepas

Teknologi

Introducing the Revolutionary iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Berita

Apple Melancarkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus: Spesifikasi dan Ciri

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Teleskop Angkasa Webb Mengesan Kemungkinan Tanda-tanda Kehidupan di Exoplanet Berdekatan

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

iPhone 15 Pro Max lwn Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Mana Yang Terbaik?

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen