Microsoft Dijangka Memperkenalkan Perkakasan Surface Baharu di Acara Surface 2023

Microsoft is set to announce new hardware at the Surface 2023 event on September 21, 2023. The upcoming lineup is rumored to include the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Go 4, and Surface Laptop Go 3. Recently leaked specifications give us a glimpse into what we can expect from these devices.

Starting with the Surface Laptop Studio 2, it is expected to come equipped with the new Intel 13th Gen processors. Specifically, the leaked information mentions the Intel Core i7-13800H processor. This processor has a base TDP of 45W and a maximum turbo power of 115W. The final turbo power limit will depend on the cooling system implemented by Microsoft. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is expected to offer improved performance compared to its predecessor, with 14 cores and a configuration of 6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores.

In terms of memory and storage, configurations of 16/32GB RAM with 512GB/1TB storage are planned. It is likely that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will feature DDR5 memory, which offers advancements over DDR4. The display is rumored to be a 14.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2400×1600.

Moving on to the Surface Go 4, the leaked information suggests that it will be powered by Intel processors instead of ARM. It is uncertain whether Microsoft will officially name it Surface Go 4, but the leak confirms that an ARM processor is not planned. The Surface Go 4 may come with the Intel N200 Quad-Core processor from the Alder Lake N series.

As for the Surface Laptop Go 3, it is expected to feature a last-gen Intel chip from 2022, specifically the Intel Core i5-1235U. This chip has 10 cores in a configuration of 2 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores. Unfortunately, the leak indicates that Microsoft has no plans to implement the 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors in the Surface Laptop Go 3.

The leak also reveals the RAM and storage capacities of these upcoming devices. The Surface Laptop Go 3 is expected to be available in variants with 128GB and 256GB SSD capacity, with 8GB RAM as an option. The Surface Go 4 is also rumored to come with 8GB RAM capacity, with the 4GB variant being dropped. For storage, the Surface Go 4 will offer 128GB or 256GB SSD options.

It is important to note that these leaked specifications are not officially confirmed by Microsoft. There may be other Surface hardware announcements at the event as part of the 2023 lineup.

Sumber: WinFuture.de