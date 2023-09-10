Using AI to Revolutionize Pathology in Cancer Research

The field of cancer research is about to receive a significant boost with the application of artificial intelligence (AI). Paige, a company specializing in digital pathology solutions and clinical AI, has developed a groundbreaking AI model that will provide unprecedented insights into the pathology of cancer.

Using over one billion images from half a million pathology slides across various cancer types, Paige has developed the first large foundation model. However, this is just the beginning. In the next phase, Paige aims to incorporate up to four million digitized microscopy slides covering multiple types of cancer from its extensive collection of clinical data.

To achieve this, Paige has partnered with Microsoft and will utilize the advanced supercomputing infrastructure provided by Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform. This partnership will allow Paige to train the AI technology at scale, harnessing the power of Microsoft’s cutting-edge technology to process and analyze vast amounts of data.

The impact of AI in advancing healthcare is immense, and this development marks a significant milestone in the field of pathology. With the ability to analyze such a vast amount of data, AI can provide valuable insights into the pathology of cancer, leading to more accurate diagnoses and improved treatment strategies.

By deploying this technology to hospitals and laboratories worldwide, healthcare professionals will have access to a powerful tool that can assist in interpreting pathology slides, making the diagnosis process more efficient and reliable.

This partnership between Paige and Microsoft demonstrates the potential of AI in revolutionizing cancer research. These AI models will pave the way for a new era in healthcare, enabling medical professionals to unlock novel insights and improve patient outcomes in the fight against cancer.

