Microland dan Serco AsPac Rakan Kongsi Memacu Transformasi Digital dalam Sektor Perkhidmatan Awam

Microland Limited and Serco AsPac have announced a strategic partnership aimed at driving digital transformation in the public services sector. The partnership focuses on providing exceptional digital public services, enabling business growth, delivering enhanced digital experience, and accelerating cloud adoption.

Under Serco AsPac’s 2027 strategy, Microland will help the organization transition from data centers to the cloud, transforming it into a cloud-adopted organization. Microsoft Azure will be leveraged for the cloud and data center transformation. Microland will also deliver end-user device management services, including managed desktop services, network and connectivity management, security tooling, and governance, risk & compliance (GRC).

One of the key areas of focus will be the implementation of advanced toolsets to measure and improve Digital Employee Experience (DEX). This will enhance employees’ interactions with the technology they encounter in their daily jobs. The partnership will also prioritize automation of infrastructure management activities and the implementation of self-heal services to reduce manual intervention and improve the value derived from existing infrastructure and device investments.

The partnership between Microland and Serco AsPac builds upon an 18+ year technology delivery relationship between the two companies. It is aligned with Serco’s 2027 strategy to accelerate innovation in business services and drive growth and expansion.

Jason Richardson, Chief Digital Officer of Serco, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that digital transformation is core to their vision of delivering innovation to their customers. The collaboration with Microland, combined with the data center exit strategy and move to the cloud, marks a significant step towards digital transformation in the public services sector, enabling effectiveness, efficiency, and tech-enabled business growth.

Karthikeyan Krishnan, Senior Vice President and Geo Leader – Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Microland, emphasized the commitment to delivering high-quality digital public services using cutting-edge technologies. The partnership aims to improve customer experience, enhance business agility, and elevate the quality of digital public services.

Microland is an India-based company committed to making digital transformation happen. They offer a range of services including cloud and data centers, networks, digital workplace solutions, cybersecurity, and industrial IoT. With over 4,500 digital specialists located in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, Microland strives to enable enterprises to transition to next-generation digital infrastructure.

In conclusion, the partnership between Microland and Serco AsPac is set to make a significant impact on the digital transformation of public services. Leveraging cloud technology, the partnership aims to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and innovation in the sector. Both companies are dedicated to delivering high-quality digital public services and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Sumber:

– Microland: https://www.microland.com/

– PR Newswire: [source article URL removed]