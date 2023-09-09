Surgeons are beginning to incorporate virtual reality (VR) technologies into their practices to improve surgical training and patient outcomes. In a recent case, Dr. Jake Shine, an orthopedics resident, used Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset to simulate a complex shoulder-replacement procedure before operating on a patient. With the VR simulation, Shine was able to practice the surgery and familiarize himself with the steps and potential complications, all without any risk to the patient. Ultimately, the surgery went smoothly, and the patient made a full recovery.

This use of VR in the medical field is part of a broader trend of incorporating extended reality (XR) technologies like VR and augmented reality (AR) into healthcare. XR technologies have shown promise in pain management and training medical professionals. VR has been particularly effective in helping patients manage pain by redirecting their attention away from physical and emotional discomfort. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has been using XR for pain management, behavioral therapy, and rehabilitation.

In terms of surgical training, VR simulations allow surgeons to practice procedures and refine their skills in a safe and controlled environment. Medical schools are also integrating VR into their curricula to provide students with virtual hands-on experience. However, the overall cost-effectiveness of VR in the medical industry is still uncertain. While Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and other companies are investing in VR and AR technologies, the financial viability and widespread adoption in healthcare are still under question.

Despite the challenges, the potential benefits of VR in healthcare are significant. The ability to simulate procedures and create realistic 3D models can enhance medical education, improve surgical training, and ultimately lead to better patient outcomes. As the technology continues to evolve, we can expect further advancements in XR applications in the medical field.

