BioWare Merancang untuk Memperkemas Kesan Massa 4, Meninggalkan Dunia Terbuka

According to rumors reported by Jez Corden from Window Central, BioWare is planning to depart from the open-world approach seen in Mass Effect: Andromeda and return to the franchise’s classic format for its upcoming game, Mass Effect 4.

Corden shared this information in the latest episode of his podcast, The Xbox Two Podcast, during a discussion about the advantages and disadvantages of established studios sticking to their successful development blueprints versus taking risks and trying to innovate. Corden reflected on Bethesda’s success with Starfield, which incorporated many of the elements fans expect from the studio, and drew a parallel to Mass Effect’s struggle to recreate the impact of its initial trilogy with Andromeda.

While Corden’s claim should be taken as an industry rumor, it raises the hopes of many Mass Effect fans who have been eagerly anticipating the next installment. The return to the classic format of the earlier games may resonate with fans who enjoyed the cohesive storytelling and character progression offered by the trilogy.

Furthermore, the move away from an open-world design suggests that BioWare may be prioritizing a more focused and streamlined experience for Mass Effect 4. This decision could potentially lead to a tighter narrative and more meaningful choices for players, reminiscent of the studio’s previous successes.

The prospect of BioWare developing another trilogy is also discussed in an article by Bertie, who highlights the ambitious nature of the original Mass Effect trilogy. The ability to carry one hero through three games, with a seamless narrative that takes into account choices and consequences, was a groundbreaking concept. As time passes and no other studio attempts to replicate this feat to the same extent, the uniqueness and brilliance of BioWare’s trilogy become even more apparent.

While these rumors and speculations about Mass Effect 4 should be taken with caution, they provide a glimmer of hope for fans who are eager to delve back into the immersive world of Mass Effect. As more information becomes available, fans can anticipate updates about the direction BioWare will take for the highly anticipated continuation of the iconic franchise.

Sumber:

– Window Central’s Jez Corden

– “Making Mass Effect” by Bertie