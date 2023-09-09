Pengakhiran Era: Charles Martinet Bukan Lagi Suara Mario

Charles Martinet, the longtime voice actor of Mario, will no longer be lending his iconic voice to the beloved plumber. In a video released by Nintendo, Martinet and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced that Martinet will now take on the role of a mascot, continuing to meet fans at events worldwide. This new role will begin with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20.

While Martinet’s new role as Mario’s ambassador is clear, the question of who will replace him as the voice of Mario remains unanswered. Nintendo has not provided any details on the new voice actor. Martinet’s portrayal of Mario has become truly iconic over the past 30 years, and his departure leaves fans wondering about the future of the character’s voice.

Martinet’s contribution to the franchise has been monumental, having voiced Mario, Luigi, Waluigi, and Wario since Super Mario 64. His distinctive voice has become synonymous with the beloved video game character, standing alongside other recognizable voices like Pikachu and Mickey Mouse.

Nintendo had already started to shift away from using Martinet as the frontman for Mario. In the recent release of the Super Mario Bros. movie, Martinet voiced two minor characters while Chris Pratt and Charlie Day took on the roles of Mario and Luigi. This move signaled a transition in Nintendo’s approach to the character’s voice.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, they will have to prepare themselves for a different voice portraying their favorite plumber. Nintendo has chosen to keep the new actor under wraps, promising that players will discover the new voice within the game’s credits.

In the meantime, the gaming community bids farewell to Charles Martinet as the voice of Mario and eagerly awaits the arrival of the new era for the beloved character.

