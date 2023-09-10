Cara Menggunakan Ciri Transkripsi pada WhatsApp untuk Menukar Suara kepada Teks

WhatsApp’s voice notes feature is a quick and convenient way to send longer messages to friends. However, not everyone enjoys receiving voice notes, especially if they don’t have headphones on or prefer not to have strangers hear their conversations. Additionally, some friends have a habit of sending excessively long voice notes. Typing out long messages can be a tedious task, but luckily there’s a solution that strikes a balance between convenience and effort.

WhatsApp has a little-known feature that can transcribe whatever you say into text. This feature has actually been available for a while, but many people are unaware of its existence. It instantly types out your spoken words, provided you speak clearly.

So, how do you transcribe audio to text on WhatsApp? First, open WhatsApp and go to the chat of the person you want to communicate with. Instead of typing out your message, tap the box where you usually type and look for the microphone icon in the bottom right corner. Be careful not to confuse it with the microphone icon used for sending voice notes. Tap the icon and start speaking. As you speak, the words will automatically appear in the text box. Once you’re finished, simply hit send and your transcribed message will be shared.

This transcription feature on WhatsApp is a fantastic alternative for those who don’t want to type long messages or send voice notes. It saves time and effort, and ensures that your messages can be easily read and understood by your recipients.

Sumber:

– The Sun Online Tech & Science team