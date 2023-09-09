Tawaran iPhone 11 Mampu Milik oleh ControlZ: Semua Yang Anda Perlu Tahu

ControlZ, a prominent player in the growing smartphone industry, has introduced an enticing offer for fans of Apple’s popular iPhone. Starting from September 9th until September 10th, individuals will have the opportunity to purchase a renewed iPhone 11 at a competitive price. This limited-time initiative aims to make premium smartphones more accessible to a wider consumer base without compromising on quality.

The ControlZ iPhone 11 offer presents the base model of the premium renewed iPhone 11 at an inviting price of Rs 19,999. The company assures customers that these renewed units are as good as brand new, both in terms of functionality and aesthetics.

CEO Yug Bhatia emphasizes that the goal of this initiative is to provide a chance for those eyeing the Apple iPhone 11 to own one without breaking the bank. ControlZ also offers a range of iPhone 11 accessories to enhance the usability and overall experience of the device.

In terms of warranty, purchasers can rest assured with an 18-month warranty that covers essential components of the iPhone 11. Necessary accessories are included in the package, ensuring a comprehensive user experience.

To make the purchase process hassle-free, ControlZ offers various financial solutions such as EMI options and the Buy Now Pay Later scheme.

While the iPhone 11 does not support 5G connectivity and is limited to 4G, it still packs robust features that tech enthusiasts will appreciate. With a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display and the powerful A13 Bionic processor, the iPhone 11 provides an impressive performance. It also offers multiple storage variants to cater to different user needs.

The iPhone 11 specifications boast dual 12MP cameras at the rear and a 12MP front camera, enabling users to capture stunning photos and engage in video chats. The device also includes features like an IP68 rating, FaceID facial recognition technology, and stereo speakers, making it a compelling choice for smartphone users.

Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity to own a high-quality renewed iPhone 11 without the hefty price tag. Experience the premium features and reliability that the Apple iPhone 11 is known for, all with the added benefits that ControlZ brings to the table.

Sumber:

– ControlZ’s iPhone 11 offer details