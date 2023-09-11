South Korean telecommunications company KT Corp. has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore Post (SingPost) to improve logistics efficiency through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership aims to optimize digital logistics across seven regions in Singapore initially, utilizing KT’s proprietary AI transportation platform, the Logistics Intelligence Suite for Freight Optimization (LIS’FO).

KT’s LIS’FO employs AI-driven algorithms to predict and calculate the most efficient transportation routes and loading configurations. SingPost’s transportation metrics indicate that implementing LIS’FO could reduce the operational driving distance by 27% and the number of required operating vehicles by 15%.

This partnership is the result of SingPost’s recognition of the potential benefits of AI in managing their extensive logistics data. By utilizing KT’s technology, SingPost aims to leverage their data to enhance logistics operations and drive efficiency.

The signing of the MOU demonstrates the commitment of both KT Corp. and SingPost to collaborate and explore innovative solutions to improve logistics efficiency. SingPost Vice President Eric Yeo expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that based on SingPost’s logistics big data, they foresee unlimited opportunities for a successful collaborative paradigm with KT in Singapore.

This pilot program represents the first step in the partnership between KT Corp. and SingPost, and it is expected to pave the way for future engagements to further improve logistics efficiency and contribute to the growth of Singapore’s logistics sector.

Definisi:

– Memorandum of Understanding (MOU): A non-binding agreement between two or more parties to establish a framework for cooperation or collaboration.

– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines or systems that are capable of learning, reasoning, and problem-solving.

– Logistics: The management of the flow of goods or services, including transportation, storage, and distribution.

– Algorithms: A set of rules or instructions for solving a specific problem or completing a specific task.

