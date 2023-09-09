LipaLater Crowdfunding $1.2 Juta untuk Meningkatkan Nisbah Hutang kepada Ekuiti

Kenyan buy now, pay later (BNPL) company LipaLater has announced that it is crowdfunding $1.2 million on the Republic platform to improve its debt-to-equity ratio. The company recently acquired the struggling online marketplace SKY.Garden and aims to prevent its closure due to a failed funding round. LipaLater has already raised $27,228 from 29 investors, with investments starting as low as $100.

Despite seeking crowdfunding, LipaLater emphasizes that it is not doing so out of necessity. The company’s founder and CEO, Eric Muli, stated that they have raised $25 million through a combination of debt and equity, and have recently secured significant debt investments. The purpose of the public crowdfund is to attract equity investments and maintain a favorable debt-to-equity ratio.

Muli acknowledged the declining interest from venture capitalists in growth and late-stage companies, but reassured that LipaLater remains a profitable startup. He attributed the decreased VC interest to investors being cautious after investing in companies with inflated valuations. LipaLater, on the other hand, has priced its fundraisers conservatively from the start, avoiding the pitfalls of inflated valuations. The company did not disclose its previous valuation from investors such as Founders Factory, Platform Capital, and GreenHouse Capital.

LipaLater chose to take the crowdfunding route because it offers a straightforward solution to achieve its fundraising goal. Muli mentioned that other startups have successfully raised funds on the Republic platform, leading to LipaLater’s decision. The crowdfunding trend in East Africa is on the rise, with other companies like Mpower and MarketForce also seeking funds through crowdfunding platforms.

As venture capital deals become scarcer, startups may increasingly explore alternative fundraising methods like crowdfunding. This allows them to gain access to capital while offering investors the opportunity to be part of their growth and success.