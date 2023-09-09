Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Tingkatkan Persediaan Kerja Anda dengan Microsoft Office dan Windows 11 Pro Bundle

ByGabriel Botha

September 9, 2023
Tingkatkan Persediaan Kerja Anda dengan Microsoft Office dan Windows 11 Pro Bundle

If you’re looking to upgrade your work setup and improve productivity, this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro bundle is a great option. For a limited time, PC users can get lifetime access to both software programs for only $54.97, a significant discount from the regular price of $418.

One of the highlights of this bundle is Windows 11 Pro, which offers enhanced security features and increased flexibility. With a single key that can be redeemed on up to three devices, Windows 11 Pro is perfect for business use. Additionally, remote desktop access and virtualization tools make your PC even more versatile and useful.

The second part of the bundle is the instant Windows download of MS Office Pro 2021. This software package includes popular productivity tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. With lifetime access installed on one computer, you won’t have to worry about subscription fees that come with Microsoft 365. This makes it a cost-effective option for those who prefer a one-time purchase.

With a 4.5-star rating on PCMag, MS Office Pro 2021 is highly regarded for its functionality and user-friendliness. Whether you need to create documents, analyze data, or make presentations, this software suite has you covered.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get this All-in-One Bundle featuring Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro at a discounted price. Upgrade your work setup and enjoy lifetime access to these powerful software programs for improved productivity.

Definisi:
– Windows 11 Pro: The latest operating system developed by Microsoft, offering enhanced security features and increased flexibility.
– MS Office Pro 2021: A productivity software suite that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Sumber: Artikel asal tidak disediakan.

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Ethiopia untuk Mengintegrasikan ID Digital dengan Sektor Penjagaan Kesihatan

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Samsung Galaxy A25: Spesifikasi dan Ciri Bocor

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Juruterbang Kelayakan Perjalanan Digital untuk Berkembang Di Global, Disokong oleh Pengimbas Biometrik Idemia

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Teknologi

Ethiopia untuk Mengintegrasikan ID Digital dengan Sektor Penjagaan Kesihatan

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Teknologi

Samsung Galaxy A25: Spesifikasi dan Ciri Bocor

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Juruterbang Kelayakan Perjalanan Digital untuk Berkembang Di Global, Disokong oleh Pengimbas Biometrik Idemia

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Berita

Himpunan Konsol PlayStation 5 Menerima Potongan Harga $50 di AS

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen