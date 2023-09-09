Is Van Nicholas’ Nootau the Ultimate Bike-Packing Machine, or Just a Retro Bike Repackaged?

Van Nicholas, the titanium bike specialist, claims that its new Nootau is “the ultimate bike-packing machine.” Designed to be comfortable over long distances and capable of carrying everything needed on an epic ride, the Nootau has raised questions about whether it is simply a repackaged 1990s mountain bike.

Featuring a low-slung titanium frame, a lightweight tapered carbon fork, and a long wheelbase designed around 29-inch wheels, the Nootau offers space for tires up to 2.8 inches (71mm) wide. Its relaxed geometry aims to provide comfort and control over various types of terrain. The frame and fork also offer multiple mounting points to accommodate luggage needs.

In addition, the Nootau boasts a new yoke with an eccentric bottom bracket, allowing for the fitting of wider tires and an internal, sealed Rohloff 14-speed hub. However, skeptics question whether bikes like the Nootau are merely old concepts marketed cleverly, emphasizing the resurgence of mountain bike designs from 25-30 years ago.

As for price, the Nootau is available as a complete bike starting at €4,999 or as a frame and front fork for €2,299.

In other cycling news, Bianchi may be releasing a new version of its Specialissima bike, as suggested by the bike spotted in the hands of Arkéa-Samsic’s Kévin Vauquelin during La Vuelta a España. The bike differs significantly from Bianchi’s Oltre RC, featuring slim tubes and a separate handlebar and stem instead of an integrated cockpit. An official announcement from Bianchi is expected soon.

Trek, through its Bontrager brand, has introduced two new additions to its Aeolus carbon wheel range. These wheels utilize a new OCLV NEXT thermoplastic construction, which Trek claims absorb vibrations and is more environmentally friendly than traditional carbon manufacturing. The OCLV NEXT material is 100% recyclable and reduces volatile organic compounds and carbon dust emissions during production.

Rapha has launched its second Excess collection, utilizing surplus fabric to create clothing. The collection features panels in colors that may not necessarily match, and Rapha aims to highlight the environmental advantages of using excess fabrics.

These developments in the cycling industry reflect a growing trend towards sustainability and environmental consciousness.

