Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ Event Expected to Unveil Four iPhone Models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max

Apple’s highly anticipated ‘Wonderlust’ event is set to take place in two days, and it is expected to bring some exciting announcements, particularly in regard to the iPhone lineup. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will be unveiling four new iPhone models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

Earlier speculations of an iPhone 15 Ultra have been dispelled, as Apple seems to be sticking to its traditional naming convention. Gurman had previously suggested that the highest-end iPhone might be rebranded as the iPhone 15 Ultra due to the inclusion of a USB-C charging port. However, this change will not be happening this year.

This naming decision is in line with Apple’s recent product releases. The company introduced the Apple Watch Ultra as its top-tier smartwatch offering, followed by the M1 Ultra and M2 Ultra chips, showcasing its most advanced technology. There were expectations that Apple might adopt this new naming convention for its iPhones as well.

Speculations surrounding the iPhone 15 Ultra indicated that it would feature a 6.9-inch screen, an enhanced iteration of the A17 Bionic chip, and a periscope zoom lens, setting it apart from the iPhone 15 Pro and its predecessor.

While the fate of the Ultra rebranding remains uncertain, it is unlikely to happen with this year’s iPhone lineup. However, Apple is known for surprises, often revealed with its iconic “One More Thing” phrase. This phrase has introduced groundbreaking products in the past, such as the original iPhone and iPhone X.

As the Apple event approaches, anticipation is building for what surprises the company might have in store for its loyal customers. Whether it’s new features, enhanced technology, or unexpected announcements, Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event is sure to pique the interest of tech enthusiasts everywhere.

