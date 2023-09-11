Roomba Combo j9+: iRobot Memperkenalkan Vakum dan Mop Robot Pengisian Semula Sendiri

iRobot is expanding its line of robot vacuum and mop hybrids with the introduction of the Roomba Combo j9+. This new model features a retractable mop, just like its predecessor, the Roomba Combo j7+, but it also comes with a new Clean Base Auto-fill Dock that can automatically refill the robot’s mop tank. This eliminates the need for manual tank refilling, making the Roomba Combo j9+ more convenient to use.

The Auto-fill Dock has a large reservoir that can hold up to 30 days’ worth of mopping liquid. It supports both plain water and Bona brand floor cleaning solution. When the robot’s internal mopping tank runs dry, the Auto-fill Dock automatically fills it back up, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning. This feature is not new to the robot vacuum market, as competitors like Ecovacs and Roborock have already introduced automatic mop refilling capabilities in their high-end models.

While the Roomba Combo j9+ offers the convenience of automatic mop refilling, it does not have the ability to wash and dry its own mopping cloths like some of its competitors. iRobot CEO Colin Angle explains that current robots with this feature only rinse the mopping pad with water, which is not sufficient for a thorough cleaning. iRobot is open to the idea of adding automatic mop-washing abilities to future models but wants to ensure that it can be done effectively.

The Combo j9+’s Auto-fill Dock is larger than traditional robot vacuum base stations, but it has a wood-like top that doubles as a usable surface. It also provides storage for extra mop pads and dust bags. iRobot has been focusing on expanding its 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop line, with the release of the midrange Roomba Combo j5+ and Roomba Combo i5+. The Combo j9+ is positioned as a premium standalone robot vacuum with the strongest suction power in the Roomba lineup.

In terms of software, iRobot OS 7.0 brings new features to the Combo j7+ and Combo j9+ models. SmartScrub delivers twice the scrubbing power for a more effective mopping mode. Dirt Detective automatically prioritizes the robot’s route based on past cleaning jobs and dirt events. It ensures that the most soiled rooms are tackled first and the bathroom is cleaned last for hygiene reasons. The robot’s settings are also customized based on the room and floor type.

Overall, the Roomba Combo j9+ offers a self-refilling feature that enhances its convenience and autonomy. While it may not have all the advanced capabilities of its competitors, it still provides powerful cleaning performance and the added convenience of automatic bin emptying.

