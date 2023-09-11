iRobot Memperkenalkan Roomba Combo j9+ dengan Dok Pengisian Auto dan Ciri Baharu

iRobot has launched its latest robot vacuum, the Roomba Combo j9+. One of the main issues with its predecessor, the Roomba Combo j7+, was the small water bin that needed frequent refilling. However, this is no longer a concern with the j9+ as it comes with an auto-filling dock. The camera-equipped j9+ can automatically identify objects and fill its water bin from a built-in container in the dock. The dock can store liquid for up to 30 days of refills and is designed to blend seamlessly into any home.

Apart from the auto-filling dock, the new Roomba Combo j9+ also features iRobot OS 7.0 with two additional functions: ‘Dirt Detective’ and ‘SmartScrub.’ With Dirt Detective, the j9+ learns which areas of your home are the dirtiest and prioritizes cleaning those areas first. It adjusts its suction and passes accordingly to ensure effective cleaning. SmartScrub, on the other hand, is designed to tackle sticky debris on the floor. The j9+ moves back and forth with consistent downward pressure to remove stains.

It is important to note that SmartScrub will also be available for the Roomba Combo j7+ with the OS 7.0 update. However, Dirt Detective is exclusive to the j9+ models. iRobot may consider bringing Dirt Detective to its other robots in the future.

In addition to the j9+, iRobot has also released a standard version called the Roomba j9+ without mopping capabilities. It features a 4-Stage Cleaning System with 100 percent more suction power than the previous ‘i Series’ models.

The Roomba Combo j9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop is priced at $1,799, while the Roomba j9+ is priced at $1,199. Both devices are currently available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada, with select retailers expected to have them in stock on September 12th.

Source: iRobot