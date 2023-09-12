iPhone 15 Baharu Dilancarkan dengan Ciri-ciri Menarik

Kehidupan bandar

The unveiling of the iPhone 15 has left people buzzing with excitement due to its incredible features. One feature that has particularly caught the attention of many is the new location sharing capability. Deniz Teoman, Apple’s Vice President of hardware systems engineering, explained during the keynote address that the second-generation ultra Wideband chip in the iPhone 15 will enable seamless connection between individuals who are trying to find each other.

This upgraded Ultra Wideband chip allows the iPhone 15 to connect with other devices from up to three times the previous distance. By incorporating Precision Finding into the Find My app, users can be guided directly to their friends in crowded places like train stations or farmer’s markets. The feature displays a big green arrow on the iPhone 15, indicating the location and distance of friends or loved ones.

This announcement has generated a lot of enthusiasm among users, with many expressing their excitement about this new capability. The iPhone 15’s location sharing feature has been hailed as a “sick” addition, with users joking about no longer getting lost in grocery stores. Some have even suggested that this feature should be standard on all phones.

In addition to the location sharing feature, another significant change in the iPhone 15 is the inclusion of a USB-C charging port. Previously, iPhones utilized a proprietary lightning cable, while other devices, including some within the Apple range, required a USB-C cable. With this change, Apple aims to align with the common standard and contribute to the reduction of electronic waste. The transition from lightning to USB-C has been anticipated for a while, and the iPhone 15 is the product launch where the switch is finally happening.

Overall, the iPhone 15’s unveiling has left users impressed and excited about the new features it offers. The enhanced location sharing capability and the shift to a USB-C charging port represent meaningful advancements in the iPhone lineup.

