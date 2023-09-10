Patutkah Anda Beli iPhone 14 (PRODUK) Merah atau Tunggu iPhone 15?

Fans of the iPhone 14 (PRODUCT) Red are in for a treat as Apple’s current 5G premium phone is up for sale at its lowest price since launch. The device has received a massive discount on Flipkart, just days before the launch of the iPhone 15.

The red color variant of the iPhone 14 is now available for Rs 66,999, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. Additionally, there is a Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC bank credit card, bringing the effective price down to Rs 62,999. This means consumers can enjoy a total discount of Rs 16,901. On the other hand, the starting price of the iPhone 13 on Flipkart is currently Rs 56,999, making it the lowest price ever. With an HDFC bank credit card, consumers can purchase the iPhone 13 for an effective price of Rs 54,999.

So, the question arises: Should you buy the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 13, or should you wait for the iPhone 15? Leaked information suggests that the iPhone 15 will bring substantial improvements in terms of its camera, battery, chipset, and design. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost, possibly around Rs 80,000 or more.

If you’re someone who desires the latest features and doesn’t mind the price, it might be worth waiting for the iPhone 15. However, for a more budget-friendly option, the iPhone 13 would be a better choice over the iPhone 14.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 offer similar performance since the iPhone 13 is a two-year-old 5G model that provides identical features to its successor. They have the same camera, display, battery life, chipset, and design consistent with Apple’s recent models.

In conclusion, cost-conscious users can opt for the iPhone 13, while those with a budget of around Rs 80,000 or more may find it worthwhile to wait for the iPhone 15. It’s also worth noting that individuals who choose not to buy the iPhone 13 immediately can expect the prices to remain the same even after the iPhone 15’s launch. Apple typically announces price reductions for the previous model when a new one is released. The iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 79,900 on the Apple Store, while the iPhone 13 is available for Rs 69,900. However, Flipkart is currently offering massive discounts on both iPhones.

