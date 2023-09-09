Tawaran Hebat pada Apple iPhone 14: Diskaun Besar-besaran di Amazon

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the release of the iPhone 15, but don’t want to spend a fortune, then we have good news for you. There’s a great deal on the Apple iPhone 14 available right now on Amazon.

The iPhone 14 comes with several impressive features that make it an excellent choice for smartphone enthusiasts. It is equipped with an improved version of the A15 Bionic SoC, ensuring faster performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. The camera system has also been upgraded with a larger aperture, allowing for better low-light photography. Additionally, the iPhone 14 offers longer battery life, ensuring that you can use your device for extended periods without worrying about running out of power.

Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is now available with a significant discount. With an initial discount of 16 percent, you can purchase this premium smartphone for just Rs. 66,990. This means you’ll save an impressive Rs. 12,910 on your purchase. Furthermore, Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 24,950 as an exchange offer for trading in your old phone, further reducing the price of the iPhone 14.

Take advantage of other exchange and bank offers to bring the price down even further. Keep in mind that the actual discount amount may vary depending on the model and condition of your old smartphone, and the availability of the exchange offer in your area. To check the exchange offer, simply enter your area’s PIN code on Amazon.

If you’re in the market for a flagship smartphone without breaking the bank, don’t miss out on this fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon. Upgrade to the latest iPhone experience at a more affordable price.

Definisi:

– SoC: System on a Chip, it refers to a single integrated circuit that contains all the components necessary for a computer or electronic system. It combines the functions of a central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), memory, input/output (I/O) ports, and other components.

– Aperture: In photography, the aperture refers to the opening through which light enters the camera lens. A larger aperture allows more light to enter, which is beneficial for capturing images in low-light conditions.

Sumber:

- [Name of Source Article]