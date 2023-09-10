Indonesia dan Korea Selatan Memperkukuh Kerjasama dalam Transformasi Digital

The Industrial Human Resources Development Agency (BPSDMI) of the Indonesian Industry Ministry has signed a collaboration agreement with the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) from South Korea. This partnership aims to strengthen cooperation in the field of digital transformation.

The collaboration program includes information exchange, promotion of business and technology exchange, transfer of knowledge, and the possibility of sending experts to support the digital transformation in the manufacturing industry. Both parties also aim to encourage the use of information and computer technology (ICT) in educational units.

The agreement is expected to generate many benefits for both Indonesia and South Korea. The collaboration will involve various activities such as seminars, workshops, and joint events in fields of mutual interest. By connecting industries in both countries, NIPA aims to contribute to the digital transformation and increase economic growth.

This collaboration between BPSDMI and NIPA follows the previous collaboration between the Indonesian Industry Ministry and the Science and Technology Policy Institute (STEPI) of South Korea. The previous collaboration focused on sectors such as electric vehicles, digital startups, smart factories, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The strengthening of cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea is in line with their bilateral relations which are getting closer. The two countries have agreed to upgrade their partnership to a special strategic partnership, aiming for co-prosperity and peace.

South Korea is currently ranked seventh in investment realization in Indonesia, with a total investment of US$1.66 billion in the January-September 2022 period. The collaboration between BPSDMI and NIPA is expected to further enhance the economic ties between the two countries.

Sumber:

– Industrial Human Resources Development Agency (BPSDMI) of the Indonesian Industry Ministry

– National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) from South Korea