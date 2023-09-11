India’s Chandrayaan 3, which recently made a historic landing on the moon, has already begun collecting intriguing data about our celestial neighbor. Just days after landing, one of its instruments, the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), detected what could potentially be a moonquake. This represents the first detection of such an event in almost 50 years.

ILSA, which is designed to look for seismic events on the moon, measures vibrations around the craft’s landing site. On August 26, it detected a short-duration event that appears to be caused by natural processes within the moon’s interior, rather than the activities of the lander itself.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shared graphs showing detections of vibrations caused by the rover’s movements on August 25, and the apparent natural event on August 26. However, the agency cautions that further research is needed to definitively confirm if the event was indeed a moonquake.

ILSA is one of three instruments on board Chandrayaan 3’s lander. It consists of six high-sensitivity accelerometers made using the silicon micromachining process. By measuring vibrations on the moon’s surface, ILSA can provide valuable insights into the moon’s structure and interior.

Chandrayaan 3’s rover, Pragyan, is exploring the region of the moon’s south pole around the landing site. Equipped with two spectrometers, the rover will study the chemical composition of the lunar surface. This is particularly important as the moon’s south pole is believed to harbor water ice in some of its craters, making it a potential resource for future crewed missions.

The findings from Chandrayaan 3’s ILSA instrument could contribute to a better understanding of the moon’s geology and lead to significant scientific advancements. As research continues, scientists eagerly anticipate further discoveries from this mission.

