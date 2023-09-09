Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Mouse: Naik Taraf Mengubah Permainan

Logitech has recently updated its Pro series of gaming peripherals, which includes the Pro X Superlight 2 mouse, Pro X TKL keyboard, and Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset. After thoroughly testing all three products, it is clear that the Pro X Superlight 2 mouse is the standout performer.

Priced at $160, the Pro X Superlight 2 mouse may not look much different from its predecessor, but its internal upgrades make it worth the investment. Equipped with the Hero 2 sensor, it boasts a higher DPI range of 32,000 and an improved maximum speed of over 500 IPS. These enhancements result in a highly responsive gaming mouse that excels in handling quick flicks required by competitive games. Weighing only 60 grams and featuring resistance-free PTFE feet, the Pro X Superlight 2 effortlessly glides across any surface.

What sets the Pro X Superlight 2 apart from other gaming mice is the absence of unnecessary RGB lighting. While many gaming peripherals rely on flashy lights to attract gamers, Logitech chooses to focus on performance and functionality. Additionally, the mouse’s battery life is exceptional, with Logitech claiming it can last up to 95 hours on a single charge. In practice, users can expect even longer battery life, as the lack of lighting contributes to fewer charges being required. The Pro X Superlight 2 also features USB-C charging, replacing the micro-USB port found on the original model.

In contrast, the Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset and Pro X TKL keyboard do not meet the same level of excellence. Priced at $250, the Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset offers decent comfort and sound quality but falls short compared to competitors like the Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro and the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. These headsets provide better audio experiences and are available at lower prices.

Similarly, the Pro X TKL keyboard priced at $200 is overshadowed by other options in the market. While it does not have any major flaws, it fails to stand out in a highly competitive keyboard market. Keyboard alternatives like the Asus Strix Scope II 96 offer better typing experiences, hot-swappable switches, and lower price points.

Overall, the Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 mouse is the highlight of the Pro series refresh. Its impressive performance, long battery life, and minimalist design make it a worthwhile investment for serious gamers.

Sumber: Jacob Roach / Trend Digital