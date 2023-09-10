Huawei Mate 60 Pro: Menolak Sempadan Reka Bentuk Telefon Pintar

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro has made headlines with its stunning design and innovative features. As Huawei continues to disrupt the smartphone industry, it is clear that they are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in terms of hardware and design.

One of the standout features of the Mate 60 Pro is its unique “Dynamic Island” cutout. While Apple introduced a similar cutout with the iPhone 14 Pro, Huawei actually pioneered this design with the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro in 2020. The Mate 60 Pro takes it a step further by offering three cutouts instead of one. Huawei allows users to choose between a unified display cutout or the three separate holes, giving users the freedom to customize their viewing experience.

In addition to the innovative display, the Mate 60 Pro boasts a dual-tone rear design, with the bottom portion made out of aluminum and the top portion made out of faux leather. This combination creates a sleek and elegant look that sets it apart from other smartphones on the market. The device also features super thin symmetrical display borders, similar to what is expected on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro.

While the Mate 60 Pro is a visually stunning device, it’s worth mentioning that its ability to run Google apps is limited due to the ongoing trade embargo between Huawei and the US. However, this does not take away from the fact that Huawei’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone design is commendable.

In summary, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro showcases the company’s dedication to innovation and design. With its unique “Dynamic Island” cutout and dual-tone rear design, Huawei has once again set itself apart in the competitive smartphone market. While the limitations on Google apps may be a drawback for some users, there is no denying that the Mate 60 Pro is a device that pushes the boundaries of what is possible in smartphone design.

