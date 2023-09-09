Save 44% on the HP Spectre x360 Laptop That Turns into a Tablet on Amazon

The HP Spectre x360 laptop, which can transform into a tablet, is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon. Originally priced at £1,599.99, the laptop is now priced at just £899, marking a 44% discount. It comes in silver, blue, and black color options.

The HP Spectre x360 boasts a battery life of up to 11 hours and 15 minutes. Additionally, it has a feature that detects when the laptop is placed in a bag, automatically entering hibernation mode. The touchpad of the laptop supports various special gestures for intuitive scrolling, and it can be unlocked using a fingerprint sensor.

One of the highlights of the HP Spectre x360 is its ability to flip over 360 degrees, allowing it to fold into a tablet. It comes with a rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen that is specifically designed for easy use in tablet mode.

TechRadar, a reputable review site, has given the HP Spectre x360 4.5 stars out of 5. They praised the laptop for its stunning design and excellent battery life, but also mentioned that it can get loud and is relatively expensive.

On Amazon, the laptop has received a rating of 3.7 stars out of 5 from 35 reviews. Some customers have commended the laptop’s beautiful appearance, its responsiveness, and the 2-in-1 experience it offers. However, one common complaint is the noise of the fan, which seems to turn on frequently, even during light tasks like browsing the internet.

If you're interested in purchasing the HP Spectre x360, it is available on Amazon.

