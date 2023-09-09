Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Save 44% on the HP Spectre x360 Laptop That Turns into a Tablet on Amazon

ByRobert Andrew

September 9, 2023
Save 44% on the HP Spectre x360 Laptop That Turns into a Tablet on Amazon

The HP Spectre x360 laptop, which can transform into a tablet, is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon. Originally priced at £1,599.99, the laptop is now priced at just £899, marking a 44% discount. It comes in silver, blue, and black color options.

The HP Spectre x360 boasts a battery life of up to 11 hours and 15 minutes. Additionally, it has a feature that detects when the laptop is placed in a bag, automatically entering hibernation mode. The touchpad of the laptop supports various special gestures for intuitive scrolling, and it can be unlocked using a fingerprint sensor.

One of the highlights of the HP Spectre x360 is its ability to flip over 360 degrees, allowing it to fold into a tablet. It comes with a rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen that is specifically designed for easy use in tablet mode.

TechRadar, a reputable review site, has given the HP Spectre x360 4.5 stars out of 5. They praised the laptop for its stunning design and excellent battery life, but also mentioned that it can get loud and is relatively expensive.

On Amazon, the laptop has received a rating of 3.7 stars out of 5 from 35 reviews. Some customers have commended the laptop’s beautiful appearance, its responsiveness, and the 2-in-1 experience it offers. However, one common complaint is the noise of the fan, which seems to turn on frequently, even during light tasks like browsing the internet.

If you’re interested in purchasing the HP Spectre x360, it is available on Amazon. For more deals on various products, you can visit the Deals page of our website, which features the best offers from popular retailers such as Marks and Spencer, Amazon, New Look, Argos, and Currys.

Sumber:
– TechRadar: [Title of the article]
– Amazon: www.amazon.com [as an example, use the relevant Amazon site based on the user’s location]

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Rumor Nintendo Switch 2: Breath of the Wild Demo Mempamerkan Grafik dan Masa Muat yang Diperbaiki

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Perbualan Nasional Diperlukan pada Pound Digital, kata Bank of England Official

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologi

Kelebihan Pertama Memperoleh ID Infinite Penyedia Teknologi Biometrik

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu terlepas

Berita

Kebaikan Suplemen Semulajadi untuk Kejernihan Mental

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Berita

Komet Nishimura yang Baru Ditemui Mendekati Bumi

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peranan Urea Terion dalam Asal-usul Kehidupan di Bumi

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Berita

Julia Joung: Dari Pergi ke Biologi

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen