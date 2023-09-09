Merawat Kerosakan Paru-paru di Starfield: Panduan

Starfield, like any RPG, features various afflictions that can affect the player’s body parts. One of the most significant afflictions is lung damage, which reduces the player’s maximum oxygen capacity and causes a persistent cough. This article will provide a guide on how to treat lung damage in Starfield.

There are several causes of lung damage in Starfield, including toxic gas vents, extreme temperatures, and solar radiation. Additionally, walking around while suffering from an affliction can worsen lung damage. Therefore, it is crucial to address lung damage quickly.

One of the most straightforward ways to heal lung damage is by using an Injector. Injectors can be purchased from vendors or crafted at the Pharmaceutical lab. Using an injector will immediately cure lung damage, allowing the player to continue their adventures.

Another option is to visit a doctor in Starfield. Doctors can be found in major settlements, such as Dr. Lebedev in Reliant Medical in New Atlantis. For a fee of 400 credits, the doctor will treat all afflictions, including lung damage.

Alternatively, simply waiting may also heal lung damage over time. It is important to note that the severity of the damage will determine the prognosis, starting from “Poor.” However, with patience, the lung damage prognosis will gradually improve until the marker displays “Lung Damage Healed.” This process may take around 40 minutes.

In conclusion, lung damage in Starfield can be treated through the use of injectors, visiting a doctor, or waiting for the damage to heal over time. It is essential to address lung damage promptly to maintain the player’s oxygen capacity and avoid the disadvantages associated with the affliction. This guide aims to assist players in successfully treating lung damage in Starfield, ensuring an enjoyable gameplay experience.

