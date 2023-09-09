Google Chrome Mendapat Penyegaran Visual dengan Bahan yang Anda Reka Bentuk

Google Chrome, the popular browser, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month with a visual refresh. Google has implemented Android’s Material You design language to give Chrome a new look. The update introduces new color palettes and icons that complement the tabs, toolbar, and overall user interface. Additionally, Chrome now adapts its appearance based on your system theme settings.

Untuk mendayakan pilihan Tema Bahan dan menyesuaikan Google Chrome, ikut langkah berikut:

1. Click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.

2. Go to Help -> About Google Chrome and update Chrome to the latest version (116.0.5845.179/.180).

3. Paste “chrome://flags” in the address bar and press Enter.

4. Cari "Chrome Refresh" dan dayakan kedua-dua bendera daripada menu lungsur.

5. Click on “Relaunch” at the bottom.

Once you’ve enabled Material Theming, you can customize Google Chrome by opening the “New Tab” page and clicking on “Customize Chrome” at the bottom-right corner. Here, you’ll find the new Material You theming options. The customization menu has also undergone changes with the Chrome refresh.

In addition to the visual refresh, Google has integrated a “Search this page with Google” option under the three-dot menu. This feature opens a Google Search side panel where you can perform additional searches on the same webpage. However, it hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet. Another new feature is the SGE (Search Generative Experience) in the Google side panel, which allows for AI-powered answers to key points on eligible websites.

Please note that these features may not be available to all users at the moment. You’ll have to wait for the 2023 Chrome Refresh to access these customization options.

