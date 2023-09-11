Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

iOS 17: Cara Membuat Poster Kenalan Tersuai dan Kongsi Kenalan Menggunakan NameDrop

ByRobert Andrew

September 11, 2023
iOS 17: Cara Membuat Poster Kenalan Tersuai dan Kongsi Kenalan Menggunakan NameDrop

iOS 17, the latest operating system for iPhones, is set to be released soon, alongside Apple’s new lineup of products. This update introduces several exciting features that allow users to customize their iPhones like never before. One notable feature is the ability to create a unique ‘poster’ for each contact. This customizable image will fill your screen when you’re on a call with that person or when they call you.

To create a contact poster, simply tap on “Contact Photo & Poster” in the contact’s profile. From there, you can choose a background for the poster. The options include using a photo, a color background, a Memoji, or a monogram. You can customize the contact’s name appearance, including the font and color. The background image can also be edited by cropping it, applying filters, or removing the background.

iOS 17 also introduces a new feature called NameDrop, which allows users to quickly share their contact information without manually inputting names and phone numbers. To use NameDrop, users need to hold their iPhones close together, similar to how Apple Pay is used. A popup will appear with the contact information received, offering the option to edit the received contact details.

Updating a contact poster on iOS 17 is as simple as following the initial steps to create it. Just open the Phone app, find the contact you want to edit, and tap on “Contact Poster & Photo” to make the desired updates. Additionally, users can create a contact poster and photo for themselves by accessing their own contact card in the Phone app and tapping on “My Card.”

Please note that contact posters can be shared with others, but users have the option to disable automatic sharing. Unfortunately, NameDrop is currently only available for sharing contacts between compatible Apple devices and is not available for Android users.

Sumber:

– Maria Diaz, ZDNet

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Jepun Akan Membangunkan Enjin Roket Berbahan Api Metana untuk Pelancaran 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Jualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station dengan hanya $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Menyucikan: Melepaskan Lebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Peluang Melihat Gerhana Matahari Annular yang Menarik di Taman Negeri Texas

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Chandrayaan-3: Jangkaan dan Penemuan Potensi daripada Vikram Lander dan Pragyan Rover

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Meneroka Analog Planet: Tingkap ke Kehidupan Luar Angkasa

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Ribut Suria Mengerikan Melanda Bumi, Menyebabkan Kesan Teruk

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen