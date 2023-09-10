Bagaimana Syarikat Utama Menggunakan AI dalam Pemasaran Digital

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a disruptive force in digital marketing, revolutionizing how companies approach various aspects of their marketing strategies. During a recent Portada Live knowledge-sharing event, senior brand marketers from major companies shared insights into how they are leveraging AI in their marketing efforts.

Henkel, a large multinational company, is currently experimenting with AI in its digital marketing. Ricardo Llaguno, Customer Experience Lead LATAM at Henkel, discussed their pilot test with Chat GPT, an AI language model. Their focus is on reducing costs by generating SEO content. By connecting to Chat GPT, the platform helps generate SEO content that can be implemented on their websites for better positioning. Despite the use of AI, Llaguno emphasized the importance of human involvement in reviewing and correcting the generated content before implementation.

Shutterstock, a native digital company, is at the forefront of AI application in creation and marketing. Alejandro Ventura, International Business Development Manager at Shutterstock, highlighted their data accumulation and partnerships with companies like OpenAI. They have already generated over 80 million images using AI. By feeding their vast content to AI machines, they are leading the industry while ensuring ethical practices in compensating artists for commercial image licenses.

PepsiCo Mexico Foods incorporates AI in both marketing and production. Javier de Anda, Sr. Media Measurement Manager at PepsiCo Mexico Foods, mentioned their use of AI for content personalization, copy creation, audience improvement, and insights regarding customers and audiences. They have been experimenting with AI since shortly after the pandemic to improve processes and consolidate their AI discipline.

For Alejandro Olascoaga, previously the Latam Marketing Director at DiDi, AI opens up new possibilities in content generation. He believes that AI migrating towards content generation is a game-changer for the industry.

Overall, AI in digital marketing offers benefits such as cost reduction, process optimization, content personalization, and improved SEO practices. While AI plays a significant role, human involvement remains crucial in ensuring quality and relevance.

