The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore has given a mature 18 rating to an unannounced version of Horizon Forbidden West called “Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition”. The rating was based on the presence of sexual references in the game. The complete edition includes the base game as well as its expansion, Burning Shores.

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic Earth, and the protagonist, Aloy, embarks on a journey to the west to uncover the source of a mysterious signal and find a way to restore Earth. Players control Aloy from a third-person perspective as she explores new lands, battles enemy tribes, machines, and alien monsters. Defeating these enemies rewards Aloy with items and materials for weapon upgrades and crafting.

Combat in the game is described as frequent and frenetic, with Aloy starting with a basic bow and javelin and later acquiring more powerful bows, slingshots, and launchers. Although the environment does not get stained with the blood of defeated enemies, blood puffs are visible upon damaging them.

The mature rating is primarily due to sexual references in the game. The storyline includes references to same-sex relationships, with characters mentioning their partners during conversations with the protagonist. Additionally, there is a scene where two women affirm their romantic feelings for each other before embracing and kissing. The inclusion of same-sex kissing and hugging in media automatically warrants an 18 rating from the rating board.

Interestingly, the development team of Horizon Forbidden West faced technical challenges when considering the inclusion of flying mechanics in the game. The team initially thought that the flying feature might need to be cut due to concerns about the PlayStation 4 hardware’s ability to support it. However, they managed to overcome these challenges, ensuring that the feature could be included in the game for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players.

Sources: IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), Jan-Bart van Beek (Studio Director of Guerrilla Games)