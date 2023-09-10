Had Pengubahsuaian Starfield dengan Xbox dan Pas Permainan PC

Starfield, the highly anticipated space RPG from Bethesda, has made waves with its early access release and has become one of the biggest game releases of the year. As a flagship title for Xbox Game Pass, Starfield is the first game to be released after Microsoft acquired Bethesda. However, it seems that players who are enjoying the game on PC with Xbox or PC Game Pass are missing out on a significant part of the game’s modding potential compared to those who purchase it on Steam.

The issue came to light when Starfield was made available on Game Pass, following its early access period. Players who are using PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are unable to use various mods in the game, which was one of the major selling points for Starfield. This limitation stems from the fact that the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of the game, distributed through the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass, is not compatible with the Starfield Script Extender (SFSE), a vital tool for modding.

Ian Patterson, the creator of SFSE, confirmed this setback. Patterson, known for his work on script extenders for games like Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, stated that SFSE does not currently work with the Xbox or PC Game Pass version of Starfield. While SFSE is still in its early stages, many mods for Starfield rely on it. Therefore, players who enjoy modding and are playing the game on PC will encounter issues if they do not purchase it on Steam.

The reason behind SFSE’s incompatibility with the Xbox and PC Game Pass version is the difference in executable files between UWP and Steam. Additionally, developing third-party software to bring libraries into UWP processes is challenging due to security measures. It remains uncertain if SFSE will ever support Starfield purchased via PC Game Pass, and even if it does, it is unlikely to happen in the near future.

Although Starfield offers various features beyond modding, it is disheartening that such a highly anticipated game lacks in this aspect. Players looking to mod anything beyond simple asset packs and basic gameplay elements will need to purchase the game on Steam or prepare to be disappointed.

Source: Gamerant