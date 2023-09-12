Apple Memperkenalkan Produk Baharu: Apple Watch Siri 9 dan iPhone 15 Series

Apple recently held a grand event where they announced several new products that have left tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. Among the range of products unveiled were the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

To give consumers a closer look at these new devices, Apple has released a series of promotional videos. The Apple Watch Series 9 was the first product showcased at the event. The video highlights the sleek design and features of this latest iteration of the popular smartwatch.

Next, Apple introduced the iPhone 15, which left viewers saying “WOW.” This video showcases the stunning design and innovative features of the new iPhone. For those who prefer the Pro models, there is a separate video dedicated to the iPhone 15 Pro and its advanced capabilities.

Apple also took the opportunity to showcase the life-saving features of their devices. From Emergency SOS via satellite to Crash Detection on iPhones, as well as irregular heart rate notifications and high and low heart rate alerts on Apple Watches, the company emphasizes how these features have positively impacted users’ lives.

While some may find Apple’s marketing approach debatable, there is no denying the impact their products have had on the tech industry. The comments section is buzzing with mixed opinions, with some finding it cringe-worthy, while others find it heartwarming.

In addition to the new products, Apple ended the event on a high note by sharing an excerpt from Olivia Rodrigo’s music video for “get him back!” It was filmed entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, showcasing the power and quality of the device’s camera.

Apple’s event introduced a range of exciting products that are sure to captivate consumers. Whether it’s the sleek Apple Watch Series 9 or the innovative features of the iPhone 15 series, Apple continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the tech industry.

