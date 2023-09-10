The Haunted Mansion: Disney+ dan Tarikh Tayangan Digital Diumumkan

Disney has announced the release date for “The Haunted Mansion” on Disney+ and other digital platforms. According to the announcement made at Destination D23 in Orlando, the film will be available for streaming on October 4, 2023.

The movie is based on the famous theme park attraction of the same name and was initially released in theaters on July 28 of this year.

“Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters,” describes the official logline.

Directed by Justin Simien of “Dear White People” fame, and written by Katie Dippold of “Parks and Recreation,” “The Haunted Mansion” boasts an impressive cast. The film stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

The production is helmed by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

Fans of the original Haunted Mansion attraction and Disney enthusiasts will surely be excited to see this beloved story come to life on the screen. With a talented cast and creative team behind it, “The Haunted Mansion” promises to offer a thrilling and entertaining experience for viewers of all ages.

Sumber:

– Announcement made at Destination D23 in Orlando