Microsoft Menamatkan Sokongan Perisian untuk Surface Duo dan Surface Duo 2: Perkara yang Anda Perlu Tahu

Microsoft’s Surface Duo, released three years ago, was initially thought to be the start of a successful new smartphone line. However, the device had its flaws, including an outdated chipset, a single camera serving as both rear and front-facing camera, and the absence of 5G support. Despite these shortcomings, the phone featured dual 5.6-inch screens that formed an 8.1-inch display when opened fully, and users of the original Surface Duo could still utilize their devices and update apps.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has announced that it will no longer provide Android and security updates for the original Surface Duo, potentially leaving it vulnerable to malware attacks. As a result, bug fixes will not be addressed through updates. On the other hand, the more recent Surface Duo 2, which launched a year after its predecessor, received Android 11 upon release and will receive support until October 21, 2024. It has already received one major Android update, bringing it to Android 12L, and it requires one more update to match the number received by the original Surface Duo.

The Surface Duo 2 features slightly larger dual 5.8-inch AMOLED screens that transform into an 8.3-inch panel when fully opened. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a triple camera system at the back (comprising a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP ultra-wide camera), and a 12MP front-facing camera on one of the screens. Additionally, the device supports 5G connectivity.

In conclusion, while the original Surface Duo will no longer receive software updates, users of the newer Surface Duo 2 can still expect software support until October 2024. It’s important for Surface Duo users to exercise caution in terms of security and potential vulnerabilities due to a lack of updates.

– Windows Central, Image credit: Windows Central