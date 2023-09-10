Pandangan Lebih Dekat pada HERO12 Black dengan Max Lens Mod 2.0 dan Hypersmooth 6.0

The GoPro HERO12 Black is the latest addition to GoPro’s lineup of action cameras. With several new features and improvements, the HERO12 Black aims to elevate your shooting experience.

One notable upgrade is the addition of High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities, which allows for improved video and photo quality. This feature ensures that your footage captures a wider range of colors and details, resulting in more vibrant and dynamic images.

Furthermore, the HERO12 Black boasts HyperSmooth 6.0 with AutoBoost, an enhanced video stabilization feature. This technology automatically enhances video stabilization, making even the novice user look like a pro. It minimizes shake and jitter, ensuring smooth footage even in challenging conditions.

An exciting addition is the wireless audio support, which enables the HERO12 Black to connect with Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth headphones. This feature allows for convenient wireless audio monitoring, perfect for capturing professional-quality audio in your videos.

Battery life has also been doubled in certain modes, providing users with extended shooting time. This is a significant improvement for those who rely on long-duration shots or need the camera to last throughout an entire event.

The HERO12 Black now features a versatile aspect ratio, with a sensor that has an 8:7 aspect ratio that can be cropped into different aspect ratios. This allows for greater flexibility in framing your shots and adjusting the composition to suit your needs.

In addition to the camera itself, GoPro has introduced the Max Lens Mod 2.0, an ultra-wide lens that offers a 177° field of view. This lens provides a wider perspective, allowing you to capture more of the action in your shots.

Several professional production upgrades have also been included in the HERO12 Black. This includes Timecode Sync, which allows for wireless synchronization of multiple HERO12 Black cameras. This feature simplifies the editing process, ensuring that footage from different angles align perfectly.

Another notable improvement is the return of screen monitoring while recording in the Quik app. This feature allows you to monitor the camera’s point of view in real-time, ensuring that you capture the shots you intended.

Overall, the HERO12 Black with Max Lens Mod 2.0 and Hypersmooth 6.0 brings a range of enhancements and improvements to the GoPro lineup. From improved video stabilization to wireless audio support, these new features aim to enhance your shooting experience and capture stunning footage. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker or an adventure enthusiast, the HERO12 Black is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

Sumber:

– GoPro HERO12 Black product description

– GoPro website

– Personal experience and hands-on testing